15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

By WBAL Staff

COLUMBIA, Maryland (WBAL) — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia.

County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.

Police said officers were called around 8:17 p.m. Friday to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road, where they found Jones-Onyejiaka’s body.

Police said detectives learned the teenager’s relatives had an ongoing dispute with the victim.

Police said officers arrested the teenager Thursday in the area of Gulf Stream Row in Columbia.

