England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England midfielder Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City to 2027. Foden’s previous deal was to expire in 2024 but the Premier League champion has moved to secure its home-grown talent for longer. He is the star graduate of City’s celebrated academy. The 22-year-old Foden has become a key player under City manager Pep Guardiola and has played his part in four title-winning campaigns, collecting 11 trophies in total. Foden has seven goals in 13 games, including a hat trick in the 6-3 win against Manchester United this month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.