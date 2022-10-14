Sunny & Warm

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the Pacific NW gets reinforced and that process will carry through an unseasonably warm weekend. For today, highs will be in the mid 70's to low 80's under sunny skies. Breezes will be gentle out of the north. What little breeze we see will calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from the mid 20's to upper 30's.

With high pressure taking its time to move across the NW we can expect a lot of sunshine this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Plenty of sunshine will carry us into the new work week. We may see a few clouds push through Monday night through Tuesday, but we are not expecting and showers. Sunny skies and pleasant conditions will take us through the end of the week.

