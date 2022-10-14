Undefeated Princeton tops Brown behind Stenstrom’s 3 TDs

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Dylan Classi had a career-high 169 yards receiving and two scores, and undefeated Princeton beat Brown 35-19. Princeton opened the second half with Classi’s 49-yard touchdown reception, his first of the season, to extend the lead to 21-10. The Tigers made it 28-10 with 3:06 left in the third quarter on Classi’s 22-yard score. Brown pulled within 28-19 with 3:58 remaining in the fourth when Allen Smith caught a short pass out of the backfield and eluded two defenders with a spin move for a 17-yard touchdown. Princeton secured an onside kick, and one play later freshman Ryan Butler used a stiff arm during a 49-yard touchdown run to seal it.

