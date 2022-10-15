DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds. That’s what his communications director said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed that the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to send about 100 migrants to Delaware and Illinois. The flights had been scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were postponed. They would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.