Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans’ starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions Sunday. And that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to take a late lead in a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.