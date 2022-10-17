Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis’ first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis’ day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards. That’s the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season. The rest of the Broncos also largely didn’t complain after they were hit with 10 penalties for 151 yards in their third consecutive loss.