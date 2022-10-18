Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in the seaside city. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The bird couldn’t revive the Padres in the NL Championship Series opener. They lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies. San Diego fans are embracing their bird of a different feather, donning homemade headgear, painting a mural and waving signs featuring the Rally Goose.

