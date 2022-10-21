Shula’s legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.” Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything. There are Shula-branded steakhouses and burger places. Dolphins fans can drive on the Don Shula Expressway. The best high school football coach in the country wins the Don Shula Award. Football and other teams at his alma mater — John Carroll University in his native Ohio — play at Don Shula Stadium. Those are all part of a massive Shula legacy and a name that still resonates deeply. Shula died in 2020 at age 90.

