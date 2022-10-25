Skip to Content
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards will open this year’s show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan and football star Peyton Manning co-host the show that airs live on ABC.

