LIV Golf team finale set for Doral, PGA Tour goes to Bermuda

LIV Golf heads to Trump National Doral in Miami this weekend for the finale of the Saudi-funded series’ inaugural season. A dozen four-man teams will play for a $50 million purse, the biggest ever in golf, with each winning team member getting $4 million. Dustin Johnson and his “4 Aces” are the top seed. The PGA Tour heads to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Lucas Herbert of Australia is not returning to defend his title. The field features only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking, Seamus Power of Ireland. The European tour is in Portugal for the Portugal Masters.

