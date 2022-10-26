Eriksen: Man United ‘starting to believe’ under Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — When Erik ten Hag made Christian Eriksen one of his first signings as Manchester United manager it was a statement about the type of soccer he intended to introduce to the club. Eriksen is a cultured midfielder who is capable of receiving the ball in tight spaces and maintaining possession under pressure. He has the vision to unlock defenses and the control to dictate tempo. He has not disappointed and stands as one of the big success stories of Ten Hag’s early reign at Old Trafford.

