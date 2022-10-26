Gambian lawmakers urge compensation for children’s deaths

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambian lawmakers are calling for compensation for the families of 70 children who authorities believe may have died after taking a contaminated cough syrup imported from India. The special legislative session on Wednesday comes several weeks after the World Health Organization issued an alarm about four cold and cough syrups that were sold in Gambia. Authorities began investigating back in August after a number of children died from acute kidney injuries. The WHO says the cases “have been potentially linked” to medicine made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India. Modou Lamin B. Bah, vice chair of the Select Committee on Health, said if a link is confirmed “Gambia must sue.”

