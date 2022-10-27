China’s soccer revival to be led by women and girls

Head coach Li Xiaopeng apologized to angry fans and promised that “Chinese soccer will definitely revive in the future” after China’s qualification campaign for the men’s World Cup ended in February with a humiliating loss to Vietnam. That revival is being led by the country’s women. They’re very much the short and medium-term focus of the Chinese Football Association. Two days after China was drawn with England and Denmark in Group D of the 2023 Women’s World Cup the State General Administration of Sport, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and the CFA announced a reform and development plan for women’s soccer until 2035.

