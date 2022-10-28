Red Bull fined $7 million for overspending F1 cost cap
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has ordered Red Bull to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending the 2021 cost cap. The FIA has ruled that Red Bull overspent $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season. Red Bull must also forfeit 10% of its wind tunnel time in 2023. Rival teams had called for harsh penalties against Red Bull and argued a monetary fine would only encourage more overspending. The cost cap was put in place as a competition equalizer to prevent the larger, heavily-funded teams from outspending the smaller organizations struggling to keep up.