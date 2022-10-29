Skip to Content
Schwarber’s 2 big swings go 756 feet, get Phillies nothing

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had big swings on consecutive pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies when they needed a comeback in Game 2 of the World Series. But two drives that totaled 756 feet in the eighth inning didn’t result in a much-needed home run. The Phillies go home even in the World Series after their 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night. The first ball off Schwarber’s bat was ruled foul after a replay review — the slugger had already trotted around the bases. When Schwarber got back in the box, he hit a ball that was caught at the right-field wall.

Associated Press

