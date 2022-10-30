Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence.

