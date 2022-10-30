Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain for the championship at Phoenix Raceway. Chastain earned his berth by pinning his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile speedway and using the wall to go faster than would otherwise be adviseable.

