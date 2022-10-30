Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as Anaheim rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Jabob Silfverberg and Dmitry Kulikov also scored goals for Anaheim, which had not won since its opener against Seattle. John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks, including a point-blank shot from Mitchell Marner seconds before Zegras’ winner. Auston Matthews, Denis Malgin and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Erik Kallgren made 35 saves for Toronto.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.