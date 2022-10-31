Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan’s coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players’ actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players.