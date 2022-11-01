Fall HS sports postseason preview: 30 C.O. teams still competing in the playoffs, seeking state titles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the seven OSAA fall sports, Central Oregon has 30 teams actively competing in the playoffs, including girls volleyball, which has already made the quarterfinals.

Bend, Crook County, Sisters and Culver all have a chance to win a state title, in contests starting this Friday.

In boys soccer, Summit, Bend, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Madras and Sisters start their postseason quests Tuesday.

For the girls: Caldera, Summit, Mountain View and Sisters get rolling Wednesday.

In girls cross-country: Summit, Bend, Crook County and Sisters will compete in the state championship meet on Saturday.

The boys teams for Summit, Bend, Mountain View, Crook County and Sisters will do the same.

Of course, our postseason football will include Summit, Bend, Mountain View, Crook County, La Pine, Sisters and Culver.

Noah Chast will hear from some local players about the playoff excitement, and have more details in his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.