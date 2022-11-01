Philippine schools ordered to reopen after virus lockdowns

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Millions of students have begun trooping back to public schools across the Philippines. The government is enforcing a mandatory resumption of face-to-face classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. But problems hounded the reopening of classes in grade and high schools Wednesday in several cities and provinces. Among the biggest issues is the extensive damage and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the archipelago on Sunday. The storm left more than 130 people dead and a trail of destruction, including damaged school buildings. Some schools had resumed in-person learning beginning in August, but Wednesday marks the mandatory return.

