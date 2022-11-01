Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna

ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19. Reyna will turn 20 on Nov. 13 and Pedri and Musah will both turn 20 during the tournament in Qatar. The World Cup opens on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.

