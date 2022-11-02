As election looms, Bend city councilors to continue discussing details of proposed camping code

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Less than a week before an election in which two Bend city councilors are in contested races, councilors are holding another work session Wednesday evening to discuss the latest changes to a proposed camping code they are trying to finish work on by the end of the year.

A new memo from the city attorney's office in Wednesday night's agenda summarizes a variety of specifics for review, including the structure of the code, definitions, enforcement, violations, and more.

One example: After 24 hours, a campsite would have to be moved at least one block or 600 feet, and not return for 72 hours.

But the timeline actually would be 96 hours, since the city must give 72 hours notice before such removal, except for "exceptional emergencies or criminal activity." Once a camp is removed, it can be closed to camping for up to two weeks.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman to see what the latest time frame is for the new code and if he expects councilors to be able to complete work on the code before the end of the year and the post-election council turnover. She'll have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's the memo: