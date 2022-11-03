Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn’t elaborate.

