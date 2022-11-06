Bills-Jets game delayed briefly by camera malfunction

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense were marching downfield against the Buffalo Bills and were stopped only by a malfunctioning overhead camera. Midway through the third quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a SkyCam camera whirled out of control and hovered low over midfield. The malfunction delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes. The remote-controlled camera which is used for overhead shots dipped up and down over the field until a camera operator was able to corral it. The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty.

