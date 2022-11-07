Bend Latino community leader Zavier Borja awarded $10,000 through Coors Light Líderes of the Year program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the 16th consecutive year, through its Coors Light , Líderes of the Year program, Coors Light is honoring remarkable Latino leaders who have dedicated their lives to making a long-lasting impact in their communities, including Zavier Borja of Bend.

As part of this year’s program, Coors Light is awarding $50,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide on behalf of five exceptional Latino community leaders. Bend resident Zavier Borja has been named a 2022Coors Light Líderes of the Year winner, receiving a $10,000 grant to benefit the Latino Community Association.

“Each year, I’m amazed by the dedication and passion demonstrated by each Latino leader as they work tirelessly to make a difference in their communities,” said Alexander Vertrees, Coors Light associate marketing manager. “It has been such an honor to work with a company that celebrates Latino trailblazers, while simultaneously providing Latino innovators with the resources they need to better support their communities.”

Zavier Borja serves as the board president for the Latino Community Association, which aims to empower Latino families to thrive by creating opportunities for advancement and building bridges that unite and strengthen communities. The grant will support the Latino Community Association’s strategic vision and future planning, amongst other existing program services that help the staff and the community.

“Understanding all the work, dedication and love that other people before me have put in truly inspires me to keep going,” said Borja. “I am truly honored to be named a 2022Coors Light Líderes of the Year winner and look forward to continuing to give back to my community while empowering younger generations to take on leadership positions.”

As part of this year’s Coors Light Líderes of the Year program, individuals were selected as part of a national nomination process. Nominees were required to be of Hispanic or Latino descent, actively associated with a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that impacts the Latino community and between the ages of 21 and 39.

Each winner will also have the opportunity to join the exclusive Change Makers Alumni Network, which is composed of nearly 150 like-minded Latino trailblazers who share a passion for bettering those around them. Members of the alumni network support and uplift one another by creating networking opportunities and celebrating each other’s accomplishments. Winners of this year’s Coors Light Líderes program will be showcased as mentors through the network’s annual features, periodic blogs and social media platforms.

Since the program’s inception in 2006, Coors Light has worked with more than 21 nonprofit organizations and donated more than $400,000 in grants as beneficiary organizations of the Líderes. This program supports Molson Coors’ core values of elevating diverse voices and empowering those who are working to make an impact on their communities.

For more information on the program, visit CoorsLightLideres.com. Follow Coors Light Líderes at Facebook.com/CoorsLightLideres, @CoorsLightLiders on Twitter and @CoorsLightLideres on Instagram.