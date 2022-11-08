Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets have exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler says New York also hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach. Vogelbach, a burly 29-year-old, was acquired from Pittsburgh in late July and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit .255 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games with New York, finishing at .238 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs overall. Vogelbach is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

