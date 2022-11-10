Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings won 2-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who have won four straight on home ice. Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.