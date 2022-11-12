Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points with a 2-0 win over Schalke in its last game ahead of the break for the World Cup. Bayern lacked some of its usual intensity as Julian Nagelmann’s team cruised to victory against last-place Schalke thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Bayern was without Sadio Mané and Thomas Müller because of injuries and fitness concerns before the World Cup. Leipzig rose to second after beating Werder Bremen 2-1 and Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 2-0 to continue good recent form under new coach Xabi Alonso.