Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights’ 9-game win streak
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight win after an eight-game skid. Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots. Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel had goals for Vegas. Adin Hill had 25 saves while taking his first loss of the season.