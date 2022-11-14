Peacock hopes to capitalize on subscribers with World Cup

Since its launch in 2020, NBCUniversal has had its share of big events to showcase its Peacock Streaming Service. It gets another one this month with the FIFA Men’s World Cup. With Telemundo as the official Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, Peacock will simulcast the games and have them available on-demand and other ancillary programming. Rick Cordella, the president of programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports, said NBCUniversal was a bit behind its competitors when rolling out a streaming service, but he feels they have closed the gap.

