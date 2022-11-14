Rays promote Linares to bench coach, fill 2 other openings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system. Linares replaces Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become manager of the Kansas City Royals this month. The 46-year-old spent the past four seasons as third base coach. The Rays also announced Triple-A Durham manager Brady Williams is joining the major league staff as third base coach. Tomas Francisco was promoted from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.