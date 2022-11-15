Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says armed militants ambushed a routine police patrol in the country’s northwest, killing all six people in the vehicle. Officer Rab Nawaz Khan said Wednesday the attack in the Dadewala area of Lakki Marwat district ended when the suspects escaped on motorcycles. Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. They had been involved in previous attacks on security forces. Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan borders Afghanistan and has seen Islamic militants known as Pakistani Taliban for many years. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Afghan Taliban.

