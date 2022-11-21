Deschutes County seeks volunteers for Investment Advisory Committee

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County seeks two residents to serve on the county’s Investment Advisory Committee. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 3.

The Deschutes County Investment Advisory Committee is composed of five members with a background and/or experience as a banker, security broker, or CPA/accountant.

The Committee meets with the County Treasurer at least twice per year and reviews the investment portfolio with regard to compliance with the adopted investment policy. The committee makes recommendations to policy changes and possible investment procedures.

The County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners make appointments to the Investment Advisory Committee. The two open positions carry two-year terms.

To Apply: Please submit of a letter of interest, including qualifications and experience valuable to the Committee, and complete an application. The volunteer application is available at www.deschutes.org/jobs.