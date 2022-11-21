No. 14 Arizona holds off Cincinnati 101-93 at Maui Invite

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo finished with double-doubles and No. 14 Arizona shot nearly 80% in the second half to beat Cincinnati 101-93, closing out the first day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Tubelis finished with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Arizona (4-0). Ballo matched his career high with 21 points. Ballo sank 8 of 11 shots from the floor but just 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. The 7-footer added 10 rebounds. Cincinnati (3-2) stayed in the game by sinking 13 of 19 shots from 3-point range in the second half. Nolley scored 23 of his career-high 33 points after intermission for Cincinnati.

