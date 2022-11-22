4 detained over China trading company fire that killed 38

BEIJING (AP) — Four people have been detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China that killed 38 people. Authorities say the fire Monday was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth being stored at a facility run by the firm Kaixinda. The mayor was quoted in state media as saying two of the company’s employees and two from a clothing firm were detained. They have not been formally arrested and there was no immediate word on what charges they may face. Gao said the city would conduct inspections of all possible safety risks in the city of more than 5 million people in Henan province. It has seen a number of recent deadly incidents blamed on safety violations and lax oversight.

