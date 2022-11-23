Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani has been flown home to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the win over Argentina. The Saudi soccer federation says Alshahrani was medically evacuated from Doha and taken to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh. The 30-year-old player was injured in stoppage time at the end of the game. He was helping protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina and Lionel Messi. Goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais struck Alshahrani in the face with a knee flattening the defender whose head also hit hard on the turf.

