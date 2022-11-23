No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Missouri 73-57

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57. Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game. Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech. Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.