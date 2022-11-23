No. 19 UCLA has easy time with Pepperdine in 100-53 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night. David Singleton scored 13 points and Jalen Clark had 12 for the Bruins (4-2). They returned to play after losing ranked teams in Illinois and Baylor at the Continental Tire Main Event. Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek each scored 13 points for the Waves (4-2), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

