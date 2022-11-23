Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players stemming from a melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month. A statement from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office says the most serious charge is against Michigan State player Khary Crump of felonious assault. Charges against the six others are misdemeanors. Five are charged with aggravated assault, and one with assault and battery. The incident occurred on Oct. 29 when multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had said earlier he expected the suspended Spartans to be charged.

BY MICHAEL TARM and LARRY LAGE Associated Press

