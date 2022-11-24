Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14. Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds. Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State. Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.

