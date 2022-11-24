Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the World Cup. The second came from a spectacular acrobatic kick. The striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot. Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar. Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.