Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night. Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots. Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side. Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.

