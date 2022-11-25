No. 2 Stanford pushes pace in 2nd half for 93-69 win vs FGCU

HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked South Carolina. Jones had 14 points by halftime and finished 12-of-18 shooting from the field. The Cardinal led just 41-37 at halftime. Tishara Morehouse paced the Eagles with 26 points. Uju Ezeudu had 10 of her 13 points in the first half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.