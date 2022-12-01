Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left. Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored and Antti Raanta made 22 saves. Two games into a six-game trip, Carolina has won three in a row after dropping five straight. Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 29 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.

