Washington condemns shooting at Pakistan embassy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded. Shots were fired at the embassy Friday from a nearby building in what Pakistan called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The attack came at a time of rising tensions between the the South Asian neighbors over Islamabad’s claims that anti-Pakistan government forces are organizing terrorist attacks from safe havens in Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday that Pakistan repatriated the wounded guard by helicopter and he was being treated at a hospital.

