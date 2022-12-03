State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. IRNA said Sunday the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them. Israel and Iran are regional arch-enemies. IRNA identified the executed prisoners as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi.

