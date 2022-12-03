Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

BRUSSELS (AP) — The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station starts in earnest this week. Survivors, and relatives of the 32 people killed in the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil, are hoping the trial will bring them closure. If convicted, some of the 10 defendants could face up to 30 years in prison. Among them is the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium, Salah Abdeslam. The trial was initially expected to start in October but was pushed back to allow changes to the seating arrangements for the defendants.

