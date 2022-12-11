Lockerbie bombing suspect is now in US custody, Scottish authorities say

By Gabby Gretener, CNN

A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in Scotland said Sunday.

The United States charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his alleged involvement in the bombing two years ago, a spokesman for the UK Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service told CNN.

The attack killed 270 people as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York.

A spokesperson told CNN that “the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect “Mas’ud” or “Masoud” is in US custody.

“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK Government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice.”

The Lockerbie bombing remains the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in the United Kingdom.

